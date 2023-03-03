Six States Drag FG To Supreme Court Over Tinubu’s Victory

Six States of the Federation have asked the Supreme Court to declare the pronounced victory of All Progressives Congress’ Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect in the just concluded election, null and void.

The States include Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto.

They dragged the federal government before the Supreme Court over the conduct, collation and announcement of the February 25, Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The States argued that the entire results of the presidential election announced by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, is in flagrant violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act.

They however want a pronouncement that the non-uploading of the results of each of the 176,974 Polling Units nationwide, in respect of the presidential election and National Assembly Elections were also not in accordance with the provisions of the electoral act.

Recall that the INEC had already declared Tinubu as having won the presidential election on Wednesday, and also issued him the certificate of return.