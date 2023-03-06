Soldier Reportedly Commits Suicide After Killing Commander, Two Other Colleagues In Sokoto

A soldier has reportedly committed suicide on Saturday after killing three colleagues including Sam Oladapo, the Commander, Forward Operating Base (FOB) stationed in Rabah local government area of Sokoto State.

The soldier, Nwabodo Chinoso, a Lance Corporal, was posted to the 223 battalion in Zuru Kebbi State but was deployed to Rabah.

According to Premium Times, a signal sent to the Army headquarters revealed that Mr Chinoso also shot dead Iliyasu Inusa, a Sergeant Major and Attahiru Mohammed, a private.

“Shooting incident. At about 051700A Mar 23. LCPL Nwabodo Chinoso of 223 battalion Zuru attached to 26 and deployed at FOB Rabah, opened fire and killed the FOB commander LT TI Sam Oladapo, the CSM Sergeant Iliyasu Inusa and Private Attahiru Mohammed, inside the Commandant accomodation before killing himself.

“The Commandant 8 Division Garrison and Commandant 26 battalion are presently at the location, efforts ongoing to move the corpses to Usman Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital Sokoto. Investigation into the cause to start immediately. Cause of incident not yet known. Details later,” the signal read.

According to the signal, Mr Chinoso went to the military commander’s official accomodation in Rabah town and shot Mr Oladapo. He was unprovoked.

When two other soldiers, Messrs Inusa and Mohammed tried protecting the commander, Mr Chinoso shot them too with his rifle.

He later shot himself.

The Nigerian Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a Brigadier General in a statement said the army has launched investigation into the killing.

“The circumstances leading to the incident could not be immediately ascertained, as the soldier who killed his colleagues also shot himself immediately, terminating his own life.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Nigerian Army, who also doubles as the Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji Major General Godwin Mutkut and other senior officers have visited the location, where he commiserated with troops for losing their colleagues in such an unfortunate situation.

“He urged them to be their brother’s keepers and report any anomaly observed amongst their colleagues in order to forestall such incidents. He also encouraged them to remain calm and committed in the discharge of their duties.”