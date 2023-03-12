Sooner Or Later Those Wishing Me Dead Will Die Before Me – Theodore Orji

Abia State central senator, Theodore Orji, has debunked a death rumour circulating the State about him.

The rumours filtered that the former governor, popularly known as Ochendo, died in an unnamed Kaduna specialist hospital where he had gone for medical attention since his travelling documents were reportedly still in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters.

However, at the time, efforts to get associates and close relations of the Abia Central senator failed.

Debunking, Ochendo, in a three-minute video suspected to have been recorded by one of his aides that went viral across various social media platforms on Saturday, said those wishing him dead will die before him.

His words: “For sure, I am alive. Are you not seeing me? No be man dey talk?

“The rumours (of my death) doesn’t mean anything to me. I am used to rumours; I am used to serious rumours, so it doesn’t mean anything to me.

“It is you who are my friends that are worried and you have come now to verify and you have seen the truth; that I am alive. I dey kampe.

“It was a very wicked rumour. This is not the first time it has happened in Abia.

“People go into their rooms and concur stories and push it out and those who are gullible will buy the idea. Social media is open to every person and my good friends will start fumbling.

“I am not perturbed at all. You have access to me and I am here. I have been in Umuahia.

“If not for the shift in the election, I could have been at my polling unit voting.

“To the people of Abia State, I will encourage them to be steadfast. They should stay strong. Things are hard, but it is not hard for people only in Abia State it is hard for people in other states. They should endure because one day, it will be better.

“They should disregard the rumour (of death). Since they said that I am dead and I am alive, I don’t know the type of rumour that they will be generating tomorrow that will be more than this one.

“You can’t eat your cake and have it. If you wish me well, God will wish you well.

“If you wish me bad, evil will follow you and that is what will happen to still those people who are rumouring that I am dead.

“Death is waiting for them sooner or later. They will die before me. Even if they are younger than me, they will die and I go dey here kampe.”