South African Artiste, Costa Titch Slump, Dies On Stage

Another tragedy has hit the South African music industry as rapper Costa Titch has been confirmed dead.

The artiste reportedly collapsed while performing at the Ultra music festival on Saturday, 12 March 2023.

The news of Costa Titch’s death was confirmed by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter just before midnight and was followed by a string of sombre reactions from industry colleagues.

According to a fellow musician Junior Da Rocka and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema are among those who reference the rapper’s death.

The passing of Costa Titch comes as music fans are still mourning the loss of fellow rapper AKA. He was shot outside of a restaurant in Durban by unknown hitmen and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are still investigating the case. Interestingly, both Costa Titch and AKA have collaborated on a song called Super Soft.

His amapiano single, Big Flexa, which was released in December 2021, became the most viewed Amapiano video in late 2022. The track features Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida, Man T and C’buda M. In the song’s music video, the rapper shows off his impeccable dancing skills with Soweto’s Finest, a local dance group.

The video has officially reached 30.7 million views on YouTube, beating out MFR Souls, Major League DJz, Bontle Smith and Kamo Mphela’s Amanikiniki, which stands at 30 million.

Big Flexa has also wowed fans on other Spotify and TikTok. On Spotify, the track has accumulated more than six million listens while on TikTok, the sound has been used more than 105 000 times.