“Stay Away From Hard Drugs” – Boy Spyce Cautions Fan Who Compared Him With Davido

Nigerian singer, Ugbekile David Osemeke, better known as Boy Spyce, has rebuked one of his fans for comparing with famous afrobeat musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Davido had in a tweet thanked his followers for the massive support he received after dropping his new and long-awaited album, ‘TIMELESS’.

READ ALSO: It’s Time For New, Davido Announces Album, ‘TIMELESS’

Commenting on Davido’s post, Spyce’s overzealous fan with Twitter username @Lonerszn30, said Boyspyce is now bigger than Davido in the industry following his social media hiatus.

He wrote: “Boy Spyce is now bigger than you.”

Reacting to the comment, Spyce insinuated that @Lonerszn30 was speaking under the influence of hard drugs and urged him to stop taking dangerous substances while emphasising that Davido is a mentor to him.

Spyce wrote: “Stay away from hard drugs please. Na my Idolo be that.”