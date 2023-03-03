“Stop Cursing My Children Because Of FFK’s Political Choice” – Precious Chikwendu Warns

Precious Chikwendu, the ex-wife and mother of Femi Fani Kayode’s kids, has issued a stern warning to people cursing her kids over their father’s political choice.

The ex-beauty queen and mother of four took to her Instagram page to vent out her heart after people dragged her and her children into political matters she had no affiliation with.

Precious noted that she does not support the same party as Femi Fani Kayode as she has her own political opinion which she doesn’t impose on anyone.

Revealing that she missed contesting for a political party, Precious said she was at her polling unit till 1am the next day just so her vote could count.

READ ALSO: “Beg Wike, Investigate Ayu, Leave Us Alone” – Fani-Kayode Tells PDP

She wrote: “For whatever this is worth, I would drop this. Enough of the causeless curses some of you are hurling at me and my kids over their father’s choice. I do not control or impose anything aside matters bothering on my children.

“I’m not bothered about words aimed at people who have not earned such. The past few days has been an experience for everyone. I was at my PU till 1am the next day waiting for vote count as did many Nigerians.

“I have my own strong political opinions which i do not impose on anyone, I missed being on the ballot myself by just an inch and my party was different to that of my children’s dad which was known to everyone close to me. I don’t come here pushing my ideas, opinion and passion down people’s throats. I also want my boys to love and adore their motherland with everything working here.

“The last i checked, your right to association, to vote and be voted for was still a fundamental human right. Don’t come at me over what you have no idea of my predicaments. If i dish a meal that you can savor with assumptions, please feast on it but if i am calm with no words, kindly miss me with your assumptions, conclusions and curses.”

See post below: