Stop Legitimising Fraud With Religion, Power Derived From Rigged Election Not From God – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly has averred that power derived from a rigged election is not from God.

The human rights activist who said this via his verified Facebook account on Monday said bringing in religion in that situation to launder and legitimise such evil acts claiming that power comes from God is equally wrong.

Information Nigeria reports that Sani had severally faulted the outcome of the Kaduna governorship election in which Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared as winner.

READ ALSO: I Have No Regret Not Supporting Jandor, He Was Operating In Another Planet — Bode George

He described the election in which he said the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Isa Mohammed Ashiru won but rigged in favour of the APC candidate as rape on democracy.

“After they buy votes, falsified figures and rigged elections, they will bring in religion to launder and legitimise their evil; and want you to believe that power is from God. Power derived from rigged elections is not from God,” he stressed.

In another of his posts, Sani said, “If you honestly win or rig elections, deep inside your heart and conscience you know the truth. Even though we live in a World of ‘end justifies the means,’ there will always be consequences for wrong doing. Evil can be visited upon people for long, but it will never ultimately triumph,” he said.