Stop Media From Attributing Bandits’ Attacks To Fulani – Lecturer Asks Court, Demands N100m Damages

A university lecturer, identified as Dr Ahmadu Shehu, has prayed a Federal High Court , sitting in Abuja, to order media houses to stop identifying bandit or terrorist attacks in any part of the country to persons of Fulani.

Shehu, a Fulani from Adamawa State in a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1729/2022 and filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo, also sought an order directing nine media houses joined as respondents in the suit to jointly pay him N100 million as exemplary damages.

He said the demand was in consonance with Section 46 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Article 8 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights against the respondents severally and or jointly for violation of his fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile, Sehu is the applicant, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) are 1st to 3rd respondents, respectively.

Also joined in the suit are Channels Television Ltd, African Independent Television (AIT) Ltd, Guardian Newspaper NIg Ltd, Peoples Gazette Ltd, Vintage Press Ltd, ThisDay Newspaper Ltd, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, TVC Communications, Vanguard Media Ltd as 4th to 12 respondents respectively.

In the suit dated Sept. 21, 2022, and filed Sept. 29, 2022, by his lawyer, Mohammed Yunusa, Shehu sought five declarations and three orders.

These include “a declaration that the unsubstantiated ascription of bandits and/or terrorist attacks in various parts of Nigeria to people of Fulani extraction.

”The description of perpetrators of such attacks as ‘Fulani Herdsmen’ and/or ‘Fulani Bandits’ by the 4th to 12th respondents is inordinate, unconscionable, discriminatory and a violation of their right to enjoy all the civil rights recognised and guaranteed by Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, Article 1 of the International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms Of Racial Discrimination; and Article 2 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 4th to 12th respondents, their privies, agents, successors, however, described, from further attributing any bandits/terrorists’ attack, past or future, to the persons of Fulani ethnicity.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 4th to 12th respondents, their privies, agents, successors, howsoever described from further describing the perpetrators of banditry and/or terrorist attack as ‘Fulani Herdsmen’ or ‘Fulani Bandits.’”

In the affidavit he deposed to, the Kaduna-based lecturer averred that “the attribution of violent, gruesome banditry and terrorist attacks by unscrupulous elements to the ethnic identity of the Fulanis was insulting and discriminatory against peaceful and civil persons of that ethnicity” as in his case.

He said millions of persons of Fulani extraction were engaged in legitimate activities either in the civil service at the federal, state or local levels, while some were engaged in legitimate businesses, scattered all over Nigeria, living in peace and contributing productively and positively to the economic and political terrain.

According to him, the Fulani people have a history of peaceful coexistence with other ethnic groups in Nigeria over a period spanning more than 100 years.

Shehu urged the court to grant his prayers in the interest of justice and, more importantly, for enforcing and protecting his fundamental human rights