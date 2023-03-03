Stop Threatening Nation’s Peace With Baseless Allegations – Obanikoro To LP Supporters

Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, has berated supporters of the Labour Party (LP) for allegedly threatening Nigeria’s peace over the outcome of last Saturday’s elections.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged all aggrieved persons to approach the court for legal redress rather than making what he termed “baseless, unfounded and laughable” allegations.

Obanikoro made the call on Thursday in a statement signed by his special assistant, Sulaimon Adebiyi.

The former Ambassador to Ghana also reacted to online reports that he was conniving with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to remove the names of LP candidates who won House of Representatives’ seats in Lagos, from the commission’s website.

Following the February 25 National Assembly election, Obanikoro’s son, Babjide Obanikoro lost the House of Representatives (HOR) seat for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency to LP’s Thaddeus Attah.

A pressure group known as Labour Party Restoration Team, however, reportedly accused Musiliu of planning to covertly remove names of LP HOR candidates who won elections in Lagos off INEC’s website.

Reacting, the former minister cautioned the group against making “unsubstantiated, false, inciting and reckless allegations” that may threaten the country’s fragile peace.

Adebiyi noted that his Musiliu respects the wish of the people and would do nothing to subvert it.

The statement read in part, “The law is very clear as to the next step to be taken by anyone and party who feel aggrieved as a result of the election. We are not a party to cry foul nor act undemocratically, the tribunals and higher courts are there to seek redress and as a true democrat.

“I’ll not be involved in any act to subvert the wishes of our people. It is strange and amusing however, that anyone could even contemplate or consider the possibility of removing names of candidates who legitimately contested and won elections. Indeed, the only authorities who can do that are the courts of the land through their judgements.

“Allegations of this nature are targeted at further threatening and weakening the perceived fragile peace in the land as a result of last Saturday’s elections, which must not be encouraged.”

He further urged every citizen to support the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in building a better nation, noting that the APC is determined to ensure victory for governor Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos State and State legislative candidates on March 11.