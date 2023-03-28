Super Eagles Bounce Back, Beat Guinea-Bissau Away

The Super Eagles of Nigeria bounced back from the weekend humiliation to beat Guinea Bissau 0-1 in African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier away from home.

Guinea Bissau had shocked the Super Eagles in Abuja on Friday with a lone goal victory with the returned leg fixed for today.

Jose Pasiero’s side, determined to make amend, pressure on their host and dominated the game from beginning to the end, but poor finishing robbed them of scoring many goals.

Moses Simon scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after a Nigerian player was brought down in the box, with the referee pointing to the spot on 30th minute into the first half.

Simon dispatched the penalty calmly by sending the Guinea Bissau’s goalkeeper the wrong way.

Nigerian strike, Victor Osimhen was guilty of missing several scoring chances in the game, as their host were resilient in defence.

One of Osimhen’s misses was in the second half where he clearly beat the goalkeeper with a shot but the ball hit the post and went off.