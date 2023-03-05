Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Murder Pastor, His Two Sons In Plateau

A pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Reverend Musa Hyok and his two sons, Emmanuel Musa and Mang Musa have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in a midnight attack in Ganawuri community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the gunmen, numbering about twenty, invaded the community at about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and went on a shooting spree to disorganize the people before they attacked the pastor’s residence.

A source close to the community revealed that the gunmen were on a reprisal attack as a result of the killings of three Fulani youths in the area a few days ago.

A youth leader in the community, Song Mura, said trouble started when some suspected Fulani kidnappers were arrested during the market day last Wednesday but later escaped into the hands of Fulani vigilante, who were to keep them before the arrival of security operatives.

According to Muru, the situation degenerated into an argument and later escalated to a crisis, leading to the deaths of three youths despite several meetings and appeals for calm.

Spokesperson of the police in the state, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident said the command has commenced an investigation to unravel those behind the attack.

Meanwhile, security operatives have been drafted to the community to prevent a breakdown of law and order while the victims were buried on Sunday.

