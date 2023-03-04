T. B. Joshua’s Synagogue Church Reopens Ondo Branch

The Synagogue Church of All Nations on Friday reopened its first branch of the church in Ondo State, the home state of its founder, the late Prophet Temitope Joshua.

The multimillion-naira edifice, sited in Akure, the Ondo State capital along Ilesha-Owo expressway opposite NNPC Mega Station, was built on more than five hectares of land with a capacity of over 6,000 worshippers.

The state’s Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who commissioned the branch described it as “a giant stride of the church under the leadership of Pastor Evelyn Joshua with tremendous grace for the upliftment of the people of Ondo State in particular who will benefit more of God’s blessings as people from the environment won’t have to be traveling to Lagos for worship because the spirit of God is one and is here”.

Akeredolu who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, commended the vision of SCOAN and congratulated its leadership Pastor Mrs Joshua for her perseverance in reinforcing the legacy of the founder.

He also commended SCOAN members the world over for their laudable efforts and commitment to reopening its branch in Ondo.

He said the importance of the church could not be over-emphasized in individual life and nation-building.

“The moral character moldings, love, peace and unity preached by the church are cardinal principles of true nation building, with this new branch here many lives will be turned around,” he stated.

On her part, Mrs Joshua said that the opening of the Akure branch was out of the divine command to expand for the fulfillment of Christ’s mission on earth.

“We are doing this today by God’s authority and permission of the Holy Spirit to meet the expanding dream of the Ministry by spreading Christ’s message and evangelism.

“Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ has further brought salvation, healing, deliverance and God’s abundant blessings to your domains and it has come to stay with regular church activities,” he said.