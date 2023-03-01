Thanks For Voting APC Amidst Fuel, Naira Scarcity – Akeredolu To Electorate For Being Reliable

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has showered praises on the people of the State for the turnout at last Saturday’s elections where they voted the All Progressives Congress (APC) from presidential to national assembly.

Describing the people of the State as “unique and distinct in character and principle,” he said the voice of the people was unanimous and loud in choosing the candidates of the party across board.

Via his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor said, “I’m proud, to say the least, of our conduct in last Saturday’s election. We have shown again that we are unique people and very distinctive and deliberate in showing our commitment to strong values and principles.

“I thank you all for your display of love and support for all candidates of the APC. The huge votes garnered by our party in this last election is an unequivocal statement of your acceptability and support for our government in the State and the party.

“Before the elections, I urged you all to rise above the frustrations at the fuel stations and ATMs and vote for the candidates of the APC. Your response was loud and heartwarming. We have shown that we are a people of immeasurable knowledge and faith. You are reliable and trustworthy.

“Your display of courage and resilience is commendable. Your stance and convictions on our collective struggles have reflected in your choice and acceptability. We shall expend all efforts toward improving lives and developing our State. This march towards shared prosperity shall receive our utmost priority.”

“Undoubtedly, this victory is yours. The gains shall fulfill your desirabilities and deepen your hope for a united and prosperous nation. We are thankful and honoured with your massive votes and turnout. You have written our names in gold and restored our glory as the home of progressives.” the governor said.