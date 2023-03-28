Amnesty International Decries Increasing Hunger, Rights Abuses In Nigeria, Others

Amnesty International has lamented the high increase of hunger and human rights violations in Nigeria, and other sub-Saharan African countries.

The non-governmental organisation, in its published 2022 annual report on Monday, blamed the deficiencies on the failure of leadership and global organisations, as it also linked food insecurity on the continent to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The report stated that in Africa, journalists, human rights defenders and political opposition faced repression, including in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Guinea, Mali, Mozambique, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

The report, titled: “Amnesty International Report 2022/23: The State of the World’s Human Rights”, said, “The deaths of scores of protesters were reported and attributed to excessive use of force by security forces in Nigeria, Chad, DRC, Guinea, Kenya, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia and Sudan, among other countries.”

The report also highlighted out that “double standards and inadequate responses to human rights abuses fuelled impunity and instability.”

According to the report, the catastrophe of global and regional institutions, including the United Nations Security Council and the African Union, to respond adequately to crimes committed under international law in countries like China, Myanmar and Yemen, as well as in the African continent, including in Ethiopia, Burkina Faso and South Sudan.

It also revealed that recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic were hampered by conflicts, economic shocks arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and extreme weather conditions exacerbated by climate change.

The report noted that consequently, the rights of millions of people to food, health and an adequate standard of living were seriously undermined across the African continent.

The report reads in part: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine interrupted wheat supplies that many African countries depend on. Rising fuel costs, another consequence of the war in Europe, caused considerable spikes in food prices which hit the most marginalised groups the hardest.