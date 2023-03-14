There Is Nothing Like Unknown Gunmen — Imo Monarch

Traditional rulers in Imo state have been tasked to tackle crime and criminality in their communities, “as the growing degree of insecurity is giving the state a very bad corporate image”.

The royal father of Assa autonomous community and Chairman of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Emmanuel U. N. Assor, who made the appeal during a press conference yesterday, in Owerri, said that criminals were neither faceless nor live in the moon.

His words: “I find it difficult to believe that there are unknown gunmen anywhere. Criminals are known. They are neither faceless nor live in the moon. I charge royal fathers to rise up to the task of flushing them out of their respective communities.

“We have had more than our fair share of the damnable activities of these so-called unknown gunmen in parts of our dear state. They are giving the state a very bad corporate image. Royal fathers should move into their respective communities, set the necessary machinery in motion and flush out the criminals. We can achieve this lofty feat if we choose to do so.

“Imo can no longer afford the luxury of being sadly branded an insecure state. We must not forget that these bad elements in society will always fight back, if and whenever their operational base is threatened.”

Making reference to his community, Eze Assor said he was not sure that any royal father can tolerate what he has been passing through, stressing that he has been having a running battle with some of these brand of individual.

He said: As a traditional ruler and custodian of culture and tradition, no amount of pressure, intimidation, character assassination and even hate speeches, will compel me to bow to evil and chaos.”

Answering a question on recent petitions filed by some of his subjects, Eze Assor said he was not surprised that the individuals chose to tarnish his image the way they have tried to.

His words: “All the petitioners are my subjects. Good enough, their petition is before government authorities. I expect the authorities to carry out due diligence and full scale investigation on the allegations.

“Put simply, the petitioners are merely trying to disturb public peace. Their actions can best be described as a reprisal to my sincere quest for diligence, fairness, equity, peace and a crime free Assa autonomous community.”