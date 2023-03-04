There’s No Law Making Transmission Of Result Electronically Mandatory – APC Campaign

Dele Alake, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has said there is no law making it mandatory for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit electoral results electronically.

On behalf of the PCC on Friday, he made the declaration in Abuja at a news conference, noting the transmission of election results was at the discretion of INEC and not provided by the Electoral Act 2022.

His words: “The complaint over electronic transmission of election results is not supported by law.

“Section 38 of the Electoral Act 2022 relied upon by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) to challenge the result of the February 25 presidential election has nothing to do with transmission of election results.

“Section 60, sub-section 2 of the Act deals with transmission of results and it is at the discretion of INEC. The Act does not contain any mandatory provision regarding the transmission of results.

“In any case, the process of transmitting results from polling units, whether real-time, two days later or at any time, cannot in anyway change the results that have been announced.”

Alake opined that what was important was the counting of votes in the presence of party agents and to the hearing of voters.

According to him, it was absurd to insinuate that time variation in uploading results would cause a change in the figures.

READ ALSO: IReV: Seven Days After, INEC Uploads 90% Election Results

“In any case, the process of transmitting results from polling units, whether real time, two days later or at any time, cannot in anyway change the results that have been announced,’’ he said.

The PCC adviser added that the news conference was to respond to the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and LP’s Peter Obi, following their recent submissions on the election results.

He described the efforts by the PDP, the LP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party to approach the court over the election results as a ‘ridiculous’ welcome development.

“We must thank them for finally opting for the rule of law as against the initial belligerent posture as they continue their baseless journey of chasing after a mirage.

“Those that lay claim to democratic credentials are expected to be conscious of those inimitable minimum requirements of law and order, even in the face of perceived injustice.

“The initial knee-jerk and hothead call for anarchy by their proxies was ill-advised and would in no way serve any noble cause. It is good to know that reason has prevailed.

“We welcome the decision by the PDP, the LP and also the NNPP candidates to test their claims as ridiculous as they are in the court of law as provided for by the Constitution,’’ Alake said.

“As we all can see, these two otherwise experienced politicians are pinpointing lack of adherence to the guidelines as basis for discrediting the votes lawfully cast by Nigerians.

“We shall examine the so-called process that was purportedly breached by the electoral body and how it, in their wild imagination, undermined the credibility of the election.

In his opinion, the2023 presidential election was a watershed as it produced unprecedented outcomes and defied conventions.

READ ALSO: Court Orders INEC To Upload Results Of Lagos Guber Poll From Polling Units On March 11

The deployment and use of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), according to him, is the only reason the elections produced strange outcomes and upsets in many cases.

“The loss of Katsina and Lagos states to the PDP and the LP respectively, were contrary to expectations.

“BVAS brought the intended credibility to voters’ accreditation such that many governors and well-established politicians lost elections in what should be safe bet areas.

“The era of ghost-voting and stuffing of ballot boxes is gone. As the experience in the last governorship election in Osun has shown.

“Over-voting would automatically lead to outright cancellation of the results of the polling units based on the provision of the new Electoral Act,’’ he stressed.

Alake pinpointed that same PDP trying to pull the wool across the face of Nigerians was the culprit in the Osun governorship election, adding that, contrary to the false claims of Atiku and Obi, the reasons for losing the elections were foretold.

“Besides the delusional expectations created during the campaigns to hoodwink the public, most PDP leaders knew their party had been decimated by Mr Obi.

“The South-east and South-South that were traditional strongholds of the PDP constituted the core support base for the LP.

“The PDP went into the election without its limbs and lied to itself that it could win the race.

“It is worthy of note that Atiku also accepted this fact during his press conference, when he lamented that his party’s votes in the South-east and South-south were carted away by the LP,’’ Alake said.