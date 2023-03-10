Thugs Attack Kaduna LP Guber Candidate’s Convoy

The campaign convoy of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake, was attacked by thugs on Friday in Gidan Waya, Jema’a Local Government Area of the State.

Asake’s media aide, James Swam, revealed this in a statement released on Friday night via Asake’s Facebook page.

According to Swam, the thugs threw stones, large sticks, and other dangerous objects at the convoy, injuring four people.

“The Labour Party governorship campaign convoy of Hon. Jonathan Asake in Kaduna state was attacked by thugs today in Gidan Waya, Jema’a local government area. Four youths were injured in the process, including two boys and two girls. No vehicle was damaged.

“The incident happened when the campaign convoy was passing through Gidan Waya during Friday prayers on its way to Godogodo and other towns as the campaign team tour the Local Government.

“After the first three vehicles in the convoy made their way through the old tyres used to demarcate the road, thugs started throwing stones, big sticks and other harmful objects at the long convoy.

“It took the timely intervention of the security personnel attached to the candidate to forestall a crisis,” the statement read.

Information Nigeria understands that the Party is known to be afflicted with attacks in different parts of the country

Last month, in Enugu State, political thugs shot and burnt LP candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu, alongside five supporters.