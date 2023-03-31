Timipre Silva Reportedly Resigns As Minister Of State For Petroleum To Contest Bayelsa Guber

Timipre Sylva has reportedly resigned as the Minister of State for Petroleum to seek the ruling All Progressives Congress ticket in the upcoming governorship election in Bayelsa.

According to sources who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, Sylva reportedly handed his resignation letter last week to President Muhammadu Buhari, and stopped coming to the office.

READ ALSO: Buying Petrol N300 Per Litre Isn’t Bad, N40 Per Litre Unrealistic – Petroleum Minister, Sylva

The sources went further saying the minister would be seeking the APC ticket to run for Bayelsa governor in the party primaries scheduled to take place on April 14.

The report is yet to be confirmed by Timipre Sylva and the Petroleum Ministry.

Recall that Sylva served as governor of Bayelsa State for one term between 2008 and 2012. At the time, he was a member of the People’s Democratic Party, which was then in power at the federal level but is now in opposition.

Appointed junior oil minister in August 2019, Sylva oversaw major reforms in the oil sector, including the passing of legislation that overhauled the sector’s fiscal regime in a bid to spur investment.

During his time as minister, Nigeria’s oil output fell to its lowest in decades due to crude theft and pipeline vandalism. Angola overtook Nigeria as Africa’s biggest oil producer and exporter for a few months last year.