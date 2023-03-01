Tinubu, APC’s Case Against PDP, LP, AA Fixed March 3rd For Court Hearing

The hearing of the case brought against the Action Alliance (AA), Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the All Progressives Congress (APC), its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano has fixed for March 3rd.

The case seeks an interim injunction barring the defendants, AA, LP, PDP, their privies, agents and supporters from taking any step whether judicial or extra – judicial that is capable of preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from completing the conduct of the Presidential election held February 25 in its entirety, pending the hearing and determination of the applicants substantive suit.

The process, according to court papers, includes the collation and annulment of the results of the presidential election duly collated and announced by the state collation officers of the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital territory.

Following the affidavit reading in support of the motion, which was sworn by Abdullahi Abbas and the address of the Counsel of the applicants, the court however declined to entertain the exparte application.

The court rather ordered for an accelerated hearing of the motion, bybfixing 12noon on March 3rd, 2023 for the hearing of the case via Zoom.

It also directed that the service of the process be effected by publication in three national dailies, 48 hours before the hearing of the application

“The parties shall be within 24 hours of hearing of the motion on notice be availed with meeting and access code,” said the order.