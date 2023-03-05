Tinubu Hails Nigerians, World Leaders Over Congratulatory Messages

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s president-elect, has appreciated friends and well-wishers across the country and abroad who sent him congratulatory messages following his victory at the February 25 presidential election.

The former Lagos State governor in a statement released via his social media pages on Sunday, also commended Nigerians and the entire world for their goodwill messages of support and solidarity.

Tinubu further expressed deep admiration for the new mandate to be the next president for the next four years and to lead the country to greatness.

While appreciating African leaders, Commonwealth Heads and other leaders from parts of the world who welcomed his election with heartwarming messages, the president-elect extended his arm of friendship to those who offered to partner with his administration, saying that it is a good time to believe in the Nigerian dream.

He wrote: “The past few days have been a whirlwind for me and for many Nigerians. We have, through our electoral process, consolidated our democracy as a nation, and, by the Grace of Almighty God, I have been given the mandate to lead the nation for the next four years as its President.

“I deeply appreciate the congratulatory messages that have come in from friends and well-wishers from home and abroad. The messages of goodwill and solidarity have been so overwhelming for me to mention you all by name.

“I am particularly grateful to many world leaders from our African neighbours, our friends in The Commonwealth, and from the other parts of the world who welcomed my election with heartwarming messages.

“The support and assurance I have received from the international community is a reminder of the important role Nigeria has in the world and an encouraging sign that the rest of the world remains interested in constructive and beneficial cooperation with the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As President-elect of this great nation, I say thank you.

“To those who have extended the arm of friendship, I offer mine in return. This is a good time to believe in the Nigerian dream; a good time to believe in our renewed hope. The Nigerian eagle shall fly high.”