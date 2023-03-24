Tinubu Meeting CJN Ariwoola In London A Mere Fiction — APC PCC

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s president-elect following the conduct of the February 25 election, has debunked holding any secret meeting with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola in London, United Kingdom (UK) in order to curry the favour of the judiciary as his opponents battle to nullify his mandate.

Information Nigeria reports that vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed also alleged on Twitter that the president-elect met the CJN in London.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria secretly meeting with Bola Tinubu in London should tell you all you need to know, but you can’t buy everyone’s loyalty with money. This will be a very long and interesting movie,” Baba-Ahmed tweeted.

Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday night signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, said he is currently in France and could not have also been in London holding the said meeting.

“Our attention has been drawn to the grossly fake, misleading and malicious story about the Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola disguising to meet President-elect Bola Tinubu in London.

“The story was a pure concoction from the hallucinating minds of hatchet men bent on creating doubts and public distrust about the legitimacy of our recent election, which was won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We refute emphatically that there has been no clandestine meeting between the President-elect and the respected Chief Justice of our country, any where. It’s pure fabricated news, groundless in fact and authenticity.

“To show that the story was a mere salacious fiction, meant to draw traffic to the discredited purveyor, it claimed the Chief Justice left Nigeria for London on 11 March, on a wheel chair to board a plane.

“The President-elect left Nigeria on 21 March, 10 clear days thereafter. What kind of appointment or secret meeting will the two men have arranged in London, with so wide disparate arrival dates, except in the imagination of the false news merchants?

“We can confirm that the President-elect, who left Nigeria Tuesday has not been in London. He is right now in France to have a deserved rest, after a hectic campaign that began in January 2022. He will go to London thereafter before proceeding to Mecca for the lesser Hajj.

“As we move towards inauguration on 29 May, 2023, Nigerians should expect more false and salacious news from a section of the Nigerian media, on the payroll of the opposition.”