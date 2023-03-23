Tinubu Not Qualified To Be Sworn-In As President — Datti Ahmed

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Yusuf Datti Ahmed, has said that President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not meet the constitutional requirement to be so declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and should not be sworn-in as president on May 29, 2023.

Datti while addressing journalist on a Channel’s Television programme, yesterday, Datti Ahmed said what Tinubu has as certificate of return is a dud cheque

Asked where he was disappointed with the INEC, he said: “The INEC chairman should not have engaged in what he did at the height of this administration’s rascality and arrogance. He sneaked in at the hour of 4 am, and arrogated to himself the power to interpret a section of the constitution that needs no interpretation. Section 134 comes already interpreted.

He recklessly proceeded to declare and issue a certificate of return and our dear Mr. President, who is probably paying back a promise that Tinubu extracted from him way back 2014, when they added their money and their votes for him to become the president of Nigeria, did nothing. It is clear that with this our president, anything can go.”

