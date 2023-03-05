Tinubu Support Groups Back Gov. Makinde Ahead Polls

Barely a week before the March 11 governorship polls across some States of the Federation, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has bagged the endorsement of support groups of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT).

It was gathered that the coalition of Tinubu support groups, which include the Southern for Tinubu BAT Democracy; Yoruba Campaign for BAT, and Tinubu Campaign Movement on Sunday declared their support for the re-election bid of the governor on Sunday.

The coalition disclosed its stand when it paid a solidarity visit to the residence of the State’s deputy governor, Adebayo Lawal, in Ibadan.

In a joint statement signed by its National Coordinator and Public Relations Officer/Director of Strategy, Adebayo Moronsole, and Emmanuel Adesanya, respectively, the coalition said the governor deserves a second term in office to continue with his good performance.

The statement read, “Makinde should continue in office for the improved life of the people of the state, therefore, the Southwest for Bola Ahmed Tinubu coalition groups are pledging our support for him and his deputy.

“We are here today, Your Excellency, to declare our support for governor Makinde and his deputy. This decision was a result of their outstanding performance in the office.

“The group has no fewer than 372,000 members who have their Permanent Voter Cards. Our grassroots immobilizers are now on a house-to-house campaign for the re-election of the governor.

“We have enjoyed many good works by Makinde’s administration, including peace and security in the state. We, therefore, urge the residents to support his re-election for the continuation of the good works.”

In his response, the deputy governor told the coalition that Makinde would remain one of the best governors the state has ever produced, because of his achievements.

Lawal, who appreciated the group for their readiness to work for the continuity of the good works of the governor said, “I am saying this without any equivocation, Seyi Makinde is one of the best governors the state has ever produced. He has transformed the state in his almost four years of governance from story to glory.

“For the continuity of this great feat, he deserves to be given another chance to take the state to the land of prosperity.”

Makinde, who is a member of the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) popularly known as the G5, had refused to work for the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The governors, led by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, had insisted that the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, should vacate his position for a candidate of southern extraction.