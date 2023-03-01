Tinubu’s Fight For Democracy Restoration Made Nigerians Elect Him – Gov. Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has revealed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected to be Nigeria’s next president because of his “decades-long fight for the restoration of democracy in the country.”

Information Nigeria had reported that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu the winner of the presidential election held February 25, having defeated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi.

Via a statement through his chief press secretary, Abba Anwar, the governor said Africa will benefit from Tinubu’s wealth of experience.

“Tinubu’s genuine investment in human, national development and national integration played some critical roles in endearing him to all sections of the country.

“Tinubu’s decades-long fight for the restoration of democracy in the country is well understood by Nigerians. Hence we see the wisdom and valid reasons for entrusting our future to him.

“With our President-elect, Tinubu, leading the largest democracy in Africa, our continent will definitely benefit from the wealth of experience for the development of the continent.”