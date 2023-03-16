Tinubu’s Letter To Bode George On Self-Exile Should Be Disregarded – APC PCC, FFK

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has denied media reports that president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wrote a letter to Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Information Nigeria reports a letter purportedly written by Tinubu to George that has been circulating social media.

On Wednesday, Tinubu, in the purported letter, pleaded with George not to proceed on self-exile or political retirement after his emergence as the president-elect.

In the letter, Tinubu was said to have assured the former national vice chairman of the PDP that he would not be victimized for not supporting him.

“I hope you find it within yourself to stay and be a part of Nigeria’s hopeful future.

“However, if you feel that you do not want to live in the new Nigeria, nobody, least of all me, can force you to remain here,” part of the letter in circulation read.

READ ALSO: Bode George Faults INEC’s Conduct Of Presidential, NASS Election

But the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, corrected that Tinubu did not issue any statement on George.

Onanuga maintained the viral letter in circulation purportedly signed by his principal is fake.

He wrote: “The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not issue any statement on Bode George.

“The viral statement in circulation purportedly signed by him is FAKE.”

Similarly, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), via Twitter said the letter should be disregarded by all Nigerians.

According to the APC chieftain, the president-elect has better things to do than to sit down and write a letter to the PDP chieftain.

He tweeted: “I assure you that the President-elect of the Federal Republic of NIGERIA, our leader @officialABAT has better things to do than to write an open letter to Baba Bode George. Believe that he did so and you will believe anything. The letter is as FAKE as a nun’s condom.”