Tinubu’s Victory Expected, Well Deserved – Gani Adams

Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, has said the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged as the president-elect due to his ‘doggedness and consistency in Nigerian politics.’

The disclosure was made in a congratulatory message to Tinubu, signed by Adam’s special assistant on media, Kehinde Aderemi, on Wednesday.

According to him, Tinubu’s emergence was well-deserved because he has been consistent as a frontline politician that had fought tirelessly for the enthronement of Nigeria’s democracy.

He admonished Tinubu to remain committed to the ideals of democracy by fulfilling his promise to be the ‘servant of the people’.

His words: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory. His victory was not unexpected. It is well-deserved because he has been consistent as a frontline politician that had fought tirelessly for the enthronement of this democracy.

“He had also fought a long battle ahead of this victory. While wishing him all the best in his new political adventure, it is my view also that Asiwaju should remember that it is his duty as the next President of Nigeria to fulfill the democratic vision of this country; the vision that is based on peace, unity, justice, and tolerance among others.”