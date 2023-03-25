Train-BRT Crash: Bus Driver Faces Manslaughter, Bodily Harm Charges

Ministry of Justice, Lagos State, is set to prosecute for manslaughter, Oluwaseun Osinbajo, the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) that collided with a moving train in the State.

Recall March 9, a train collided with the BRT coveying public servants, killing and injuring scores.

Grace Alo, director of public affairs in the ministry, via a statement on Friday, said a case of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm has been established against the driver.

“The horrific incident which involved a LASG staff heading to work in the staff bus and passengers of the train resulted in 6 fatalities with about 96 others with various degrees of injuries,” the statement reads.

“The injured victims were hospitalized across many Government Hospitals in the State.

“The driver of the staff bus on the fateful day was apprehended and handed over to the Police for investigation and possible prosecution by the State.

“At the end of investigation, the casefile was forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for further statutory actions.

“Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), a prima facie case of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm were disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus.

“Accordingly, he is to be charged with 6 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of grievous bodily harm.

“Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Also, that the office of the DPP would immediately file charges against the driver.

However, the driver’s arraignment before the Ikeja high court would be delayed until he is fully fit to stand trial, having sustained serious injuries during the accident.