Train-BRT Crash: Driver Commences Thorough Psychiatric, Psychological, Drug Tests – Police

The driver of the Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) that crashed into a train at the PWD bus stop, Ikeja, on Thursday morning has commenced psychiatric, psychological and drug tests.

Yetunde Longe, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Railway Police Command, revealed that the driver of the crushed BRT was since arrested after the incident by the operatives of the Command.

According to reports, the driver ignored warnings from the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) flagman and other drivers.

The commissioner disclosed the development to pressmen on Thursday evening at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where injured victims were rushed to.

Longe stated that the driver was on Thursday evening brought to LASUTH for the test in preparation for possible prosecution.

READ ALSO: Two Dead As Lagos Train Collides With BRT

“Presently, we are with the driver, we are handing him over for medical examination because there was a flag officer at the railway crossing flagging him down, but he refused to stop.

“That’s why we must subject him to a thorough medical examination. I can only confirm two are dead now.

“As a driver, this is one of the tests you have to take note of because when you get to a level crossing, the train will be hooting the horn for people to know he is coming. Drivers should ensure they are patient until the train passes,” Longe said.

Speaking about the barrier at the railway line, the commissioner submitted that, “Unfortunately now, we don’t have such a thing there but there is a signalman who raised the red flag this morning before the incident happened but the driver never obeyed the signalman.

“The driver if found culpable would be prosecuted and we are working with the state department of public prosecution, they are gathering evidence to prosecute him. The driver has been arrested and he is in our custody.”