Train-BRT Crash: Sanwo-Olu Suspends Campaigns, Orders Civil Servants To Close 12pm Friday

Following the train accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Lagos State, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has suspended campaign activities in the State.

Information Nigeria had reported the sad incident happened at about 7a.m. at PWD Bus Stop, Ikeja.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) train collided with Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) conveying Lagos State government staff, leaving scores dead and many injured.

Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) and eye witnesses at the scene reported that the driver of the BRT bus was attempting to cross the rail track when the oncoming train rammed into it.

Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with the victims of the ghastly accident by visiting the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), to assess the situation.

His words: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the accident. The vehicle was conveying staff of the Lagos State Government, our staff who serve the state in different capacities.

“Let’s say a prayer for the families and a prayer of mercy and protection for our state.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

“This is a very sober time for us as a government, and while we acknowledge God as the giver of life, the one who determines every man’s destiny, it saddens us when we have incidents like this.

“The fatal accident happened at the rail crossing around PWD in the Shogunle area. I believe they were coming from the express and needed a right turn, and wanted to drag over the rail.

“It is not yet clear what happened, but it seems like a wrong judgement by the driver. I also learnt he has turned himself to the police, and so investigations will determine what actually went wrong. We would also reach out to the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to give their own account of what transpired so we can have full information.

“We haven’t informed any family members yet because these are civil servants that were going to work so we cannot begin to disclose names until when families have been contacted.

“Of the number of injured persons, 25 were treated very quickly an transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital, Agege General Hospital and the trauma centre at toll gate so this place can be decongested and proper profiling of injuries can be done.

However, the Lagos governor, who is seeking re-election in the State, ordered that flags be flown at half mast and that civil servants work half day, on Friday.

“Lagos is in a state of mourning and for the next three days, I am suspending all campaign activities,” the governor disclosed on Twitter.

“All flags will be flown at half mast and tomorrow, all civil servants will work till 12 noon before returning home to be with their loved ones during this trying time.

“It is still a critical period for some of the patients as we continue to call for blood donations across different state government medical facilities.

“This is a call for our humanity to rise above all. I also thank LASEMA, the security agencies, staff, and students of LASUTH.”