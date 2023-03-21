Tribunal Reportedly Gives Obi 21 Days For Hearing On Election Petition

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has reportedly been given a window period of twenty-one days for the elections petition tribunal to fix a date for the hearing of his case.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the chief spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, revealed this in an exclusive interview with The Punch.

The development came in the wake of a report that Obi had formally filed the petition to protest the outcome of the February 25 poll to the tribunal on Tuesday.

Tanko stated that the former governor of Anambra State has commenced the process of reclaiming the people’s mandate in court.

He said, “The tribunal has given 21 days of response. So it is only after then that they can fix a date for the hearing.

“This (duration) is a legal procedure from the tribunal. We have shared a copy of the petition to keep the media abreast of development. I am sure we will get a hearing date after the 21 days.”