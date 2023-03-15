Truck Crushes Three To Death In Ogun

Three persons have lost their lives when a truck conveying bags of cement lost control and rammed into a shop in Ogun State.

The crash which occurred at about 7: 35pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, around Toll Gate, Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state involved a truck marked RAN788AX and a BAJAJ motorcycle registered as AAB107V.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun Sector command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

Okpe said the truck, which was loaded with cement, rammed into a shop, killing three persons and injuring two.

According to Okpe, the accident involved an Iveco truck with registration number RAN 788 AX and a BAJAJ motorcycle, marked AAB 107 V.

She said, “The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speed, brake failure and loss of control.

“The truck conveying cement was coming from Sango towards Lagos. While descending the slope, it developed brake failure, lost control and veered off the road and crashed at a shop.

“The dead victims were either traders or passengers waiting for vehicles at the bus stop.”

She added that the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ota, for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.