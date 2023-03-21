Two Arrested For Stealing Car Belonging To US Embassy

Two men identified as Toheeb Jimoh, 26, and Habeeb Ishola aged 35, have been arrested by men of the Lagos state police command for allegedly stealing a Nissan Rogue belonging to the United States Embassy.

According to the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, a report was filed that a truck conveying the brand new Nissan Rogue belonging to the US Embassy, was driven away from where it was parked by some assailants.

While acting on the report, the police began a full-scale investigation that led to the arrest of the suspects as well as the recovery of the truck. The suspects were arrested while negotiating to sell the whole truck and its content for N5 million.

Hundeyin said the truck is presently at the State Headquarters, Ikeja.