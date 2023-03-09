Two Dead As Lagos Train Collides With BRT

Following an early Thursday morning accident which involved a Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) train and a staff bus from Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme, two civil servants have been feared dead.

The Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) as well as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident adding that the bodies have been recovered at the scene of the accident.

The sad incident happened at about 7a.m. on Thursday at PWD Bus Stop, Ikeja with the bus conveyong Lagos State government staff.

The permanent secretary, LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirming the incident on Television Continental ‘Your View’ programme monitored by Information Nigeria, attributed the train accident to reckless driving by the bus driver who made attempt to beat the train.

“Investigation gathered revealed that the immediate cause of the incident was due to reckless driving on the part of the BRT bus driver while trying to beat the train traffic signal before the moving train rammed into the BRT bus.

“Unfortunately, two adults were confirmed dead and several people seriously injured.

“The injured victims have been administered first aid treatment by the agency’s medical team (paramedics) and LASAMBUS officials, well stabilized and being transported to trauma centre at LASUTH Ikeja for further treatment,” he said.

Lagos Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, also told newsmen in Lagos that the deceased were members of staff of the Lagos State government.

Farinloye said that the staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train, on the rail, was coming into Lagos from Abeokuta.

He said that several other persons injured had been evacuated for proper medical care.

He said that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) flag Officers were reported to have tried to stop the driver of the bus from crossing before the accident.

Emergency responders at the event are the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), NEMA, Police, FRSC, Civil defense, and the Nigerian Railway Corporation team.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a quick reaction commiserated with victims of the accident via a Twitter post.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the train/bus accident . The vehicle was conveying staff of the Lagos state government, our staff who serve the state in different capacities. Let’s say a prayer for the families and a prayer of mercy and protection for our state,” he tweeted.