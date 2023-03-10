Two Suspects Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Hearing-Impaired Girl In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly raping a 15-year-old hearing-impaired girl in Obi Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspects, Aminu Hashimu, 24 and Lukman Dogara,18, lured the victim to their apartment and raped her.

According to the PPRO, the suspects were tracked down and arrested in Obi and Lafia LGAs respectively, where they went into hiding.

“On 2/3/2023 at about 1830 hrs, a complaint was lodged at Obi Division that one Aminu Hashimu 24 years of age and Lukman Dogara,18 years both males of Owolosho street, Obi LGA of Nasarawa state criminally conspired and raped a teenager of 15 years,” the statement read.

“Upon receipt of the report, an investigation and manhunt were launched by police operatives attached to Obi Division for the suspects. Consequently, on 3/3/2023, the aforementioned suspects were arrested at different locations in Obi town and Lafia, respectively.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects lured the victim who had hearing impairment to their residence at Okpe Street, Obi, and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. The suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime.

“The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical examination and the commissioner of police, CP Maiyaki Baba has ordered for comprehensive investigation into the case, upon conclusion, the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.”