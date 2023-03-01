UK Prime Minister, Sunak Congratulates Tinubu On Election Victory

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu on the heels of the just concluded presidential election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the winner in the small hours of Wednesday morning.

“Congratulations to @officialABAT on his victory in Nigeria. The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong,” Sunak tweeted on Wednesday evening.

“I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries.”