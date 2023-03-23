UK To Take Action Against Earmarked Electoral Offenders

The British High Commission has said Andrew Mitchell MP, the Minister of State for Development and Africa, United Kingdom (UK) is prepared to take action against those who engaged in or incited electoral violence during the just-concluded general elections.

According to the Commission, the UK was already collating names of perpetrators and would impose sanctions “including preventing people from obtaining UK visas or imposing sanctions under our human rights sanctions regime.”

The high commission via a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday noted, “We can confirm that we are collating relevant information, with a view to taking action against some individuals.”

Having deployed observers to six States, the Commission said, “There were notable points of concern. Members of our observation mission personally observed violence, and voter suppression in numerous voting locations. We witnessed and received credible reports from other observer missions and civil society organisations of vote buying and voter intimidation, the destruction and hijacking of election materials and the general disruption of the process in numerous states including Lagos, Enugu and Rivers.

“In addition, we observed incidents of harassment of journalists. Freedom of speech and a free press is crucial for a healthy democracy, and journalists must be able to go about their work without being threatened.

“The UK is concerned by the use of inflammatory ethnoreligious language by some public and political figures. We call on all leaders not just to distance themselves from this kind of language, but to prevent those who speak on their behalf from doing so in this way.

“It is a testament to their commitment to democracy that many Nigerians were prepared to vote despite being faced with intimidation and hostility.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission was however commended for improving its performance during the governorship polls.