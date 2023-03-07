Use Of Dogs As Other Pets At Polling Units Is Criminal, Condemnable – Police Tells Nigerians

The Nigeria Police Force has said that the use of pets, especially, dogs, at the polling units on election day is criminal and condemnable and runs contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended.

According to NPFL in a statement released today March 7 by the spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, says the provision of Section 126 (1) of the Electoral Act. 2022, explains clearly those actions exhibited by electorates that constitute electoral breaches and are punishable under the law. He went on to say that paragraph (f) mentioned the possession of weapons calculated to intimidate voters and electoral officers.

‘’Dogs could be classed as offensive weapons as their owners/handlers can use them to intimidate, harass and cause assault and bodily harm to others. The Dogs Act, CAP 55 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1958 as domesticated in various States, and other Criminal Laws in Nigeria are trite.

The conceived ideas and plans by certain individuals, electorates, and groups of people to go to the polls accompanied by pets are unacceptable, stand discouraged, and remain an act of electoral infraction as it will cause harassment and intimidation.

The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, warns those who intend to display their pets, dogs specifically, for whatever purpose, at the polling units, to desist as such constitutes a violation of the electoral Act, 2022, as amended, and other extant laws.” the statement in part reads