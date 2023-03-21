Uzodinma Hails Imo People For Electing APC

The Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodinma has commended the people of the state for trooping out to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress in the House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

The governor said the victory of the ruling APC at the polls was a significant attestation to the achievement of his government which attracted unprecedented support.

Uzondinma gave the commendation in a statement he signed on Tuesday.

The statement said, “The overwhelming support given to the All Progressive Congress, (APC) at the just concluded State House of Assembly elections, is a clear testimony that the good people of Imo state deeply appreciate the numerous projects we have executed in the last three years, particularly in the area of road infrastructure.

“There is no doubt that this overwhelming and unprecedented support from the Imo people is a resounding vote of confidence in the achievements of my government in the last three years. This is most fulfilling and a call to greater dedication to duty and more projects.

“By giving our great party, the APC, this landslide victory in the House of Assembly elections, Imo people have not only endorsed our 3R prosperity agenda but have encouraged us to sustain our progressive programmes and policies which have impacted positively on them. I extend my profound gratitude to all Imo people for this overwhelming confidence.”

The governor boasted that his infrastructural projects in the state were a testimony and selling point of APC, which appealed to the people.

“Indeed, our road revolution and other infrastructural development across the 27 local government areas of the state have remained our unique selling point which Imo people, by this massive electoral support, have totally embraced.

“With this massive support from the people, I feel obligated to continue to serve with more vigour and dedication. I assure my beloved Ndi-Imo of better and greater years ahead, to the glory of God,” he noted.