Veteran Actor Fadeyi Oloro Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Baba Fadeyi Oloro, is dead.

Mr Arowosafe, who played Fadeyi Oloro in a Yoruba TV series titled ‘Arelu’ in the 80s, had been ill for over three years before his death.

Fadeyi Oloro’s daughter, Fasunwon Bidemi oluwafunke, confirmed the news to Premium Times on Tuesday night but declined to share additional details.

Arowosafe was born on September 15, 1957, in Igbara Odo, Ekiti, and became a household name during the cinematic era for his antagonistic roles in Yoruba movies accompanied by his ever-vibrant recitation of chants and incantations.

Recall that Arowosafe had last month, through his daughter on an Instagram live session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze, begged Nigerians for help after the actor was served a six-month eviction notice over unpaid rent.

Subsequently, UK-based Nigerian pastor Tobi Adegboyega of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, donated N3 million for Arowosafe’s treatment and other outstanding bills.