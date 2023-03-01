Veteran Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo Reveals Reason For Not Celebrating His Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has revealed why he has decided not to celebrate his birthday today, March 1st 2023.

The actor, who took to social media to express his disappointment with the election outcome stated that he would not celebrate his birthday because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sold shame in the market.

Kanayo suggested that he wanted more from how the election was conducted, and there were irregularities. He also noted the need for the INEC chairman to explain himself to Nigerians.

He further noted his sadness as he encouraged the people to go out and vote. Still, the election ended up being marred with several issues, including violence, ballot box snatching, voter intimidation, and vote-buying.

His statement recognized the people’s importance and their role in the election. The actor then appreciated his fans and well-wishers for their support and prayers during the election period.

He said, “I am not celebrating my birthday today because INEC sold SHAME in the market. God bless you my fans and well wishers for your support and prayers.”

Watch video below: