Victor Osimhen Scores Brace As Napoli Beat Frankfurt To Reach Quarter Final

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Napoli cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time with a comfortable 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

With Luciano Spalletti’s side two goals up from the first leg, the Nigeria striker’s thumping header in first-half stoppage time dispelled any lingering nerves at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Osimhen doubled the Italians’ lead on the night with a close-range finish from Giovanni di Lorenzo’s cross eight minutes after the break and, having been brought down in the box, Piotr Zielinski converted the penalty himself to make it 3-0.

READ MORE: Ademola Lookman More Complete Than Victor Osimhen – Super Eagles Coach

“We want to enjoy the moment and look ahead. It’s a great win, we re-wrote the history of this club,” Osimhen said.

“We keep dreaming, we don’t have limits. We follow our coach and look ahead.”

With a commanding 18-point lead at the top of Serie A, Napoli head into the last eight with a real chance to compete for top prize in European football.