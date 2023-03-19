Voter Intimidation, Election Violence Wasn’t Widespread In Lagos – Police

Idowu Owohunwa, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, has debunked claims of widespread voters oppression and violence in the State governorship election on Saturday.

The Lagos commissioner who stated this yesterday in an interview with Channels Television added that police officers responded largely to breaches reported in parts of the State.

His words: “I am in the position of authority to tell you practically what is on the ground because whatever I tell you is not driven by sentiment, is not driven by political affiliation and is not driven by emotion.

“I deployed those men I get constant feedback from my officers on the field that’s the development, so yes, there were cases, reported cases of security breaches, and yes, we responded to most of them; yes, in some instances, it will naturally affect the electoral process, but I can confirm that it is not widespread, though it was disrupted in some cases.”