Wait For Court Judgement Before Building Demolition — Daar Communications Appeals To Wike

The management of Daar Communications, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower radio station has told Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to wait for court ruling before demolishing the building housing the media house.

Information Nigeria had reported that on Monday, governor Wike’s government issued a 48-hour notice to Daar Communications, to remove its property from a proposed housing project in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Phase 5 area of Port Harcourt.

Wike said that failure to remove the property, his government would demolish the transmission station of the AIT and Raypower in Ozuoba.

Remi Olu Akerele, Head of Centre, Daar Communications, Port Harcourt, via a statement reacting immediately to the 48-hour notice, urged the government to postpone taking any action until after the court’s decision is made April 6, 2023.

She furthered that if the building is destroyed, the fate and way of life of about 80% of the workforce, who were from the Ozuoba community, the host community in the Obio-Akpor local government area, would be impacted.

READ ALSO: Rivers APC Accuses Gov Wike Of Sponsoring Electoral Violence

Though according to her, the notice lacked any additional information and was simply pasted on the building’s wall, she pleaded that the workers should not be fired in order to protect their welfare and the welfare of their families.

“It was one of the security guards who saw it and out of curiosity, he brought it to my office. When I saw it, I was surprised that a 48 hours demolition notice was served on us,” she said.

She also noted Daar Communications had instituted a court action against the Rivers State Government to stop the demolition of the building.

“I just want to appeal to the Governor to have a rethink if not for owners of Daar Communications PLC, but for over 80 percent workforce that are sourced from the locality of Ozuoba host community. We have been in good relationship with them. We have been doing everything humanly possible for the community as a company.

“The matter has been taken to Court. We believe that in an idea situation there shouldn’t have any action because the case is already in Court. Hearing of the case has been fixed for the 6th of April,” she said

It was also found out some buildings inside the broadcasting complex have been marked for demolition.