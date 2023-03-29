If You’re Bleeding From Possible Miscarriage, Go To Hospital — OAP Toolz Replies Faith Oyedepo

Media personality Tolulope Oniru-Demuren, popularly known as Toolz, has disagreed with Faith Oyedepo, wife of Bishop David Oyedepo over her post on surviving a miscarriage with faith.

Faith Oyedepo on Tuesday had talked about how she saw blood flowing while pregnant with her first son and how her husband’s faith sustained the pregnancy.

She said,” “I remember when I was pregnant with our first son, one day I saw blood flowing from me, and when my husband returned home. I told him that I had a miscarriage. Boldly, and without any hesitation. He said, You can’t have a miscarriage!”, and then asked to be served his meal.

“That statement activated the spirit of faith and the pregnancy was sustained.”

Reacting to this, Toolz via her Twitter page advised young women not to take Faith Oyedepo’s counsel.

She said “Pls don’t do this. If you’re bleeding from a possible miscarriage… go to hospital. Last thing you should be doing is making food for anyone.”

Toolz also stated on her page, “I’m so annoyed! Nigeria has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the world, and someone is here saying ignore bleeding during pregnancy and enter kitchen.”