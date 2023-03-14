We Didn’t Endorse Dapo Abiodun – Ogun NNPP

The Ogun State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has denied the reports claiming the Party dumped its candidate, Olufemi Ajadi to endorse incumbent governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, the NNPP’s candidate for Ipokia/ Idiroko House of Assembly in the State, Senami Agboyinu Wheto, denied defecting to the APC.

Wheto in an interview with newsmen on Monday, however described the purported defection and endorsement of governor Abiodun as “set up”, adding that she never had any prior discussion with Abiodun before the arranged meeting.

She explained, “I was surprised to see the cameramen taking shots and the Governor delivering a speech of admittance to APC. I was shocked because I never discussed it with anybody that I want to defect to APC or abandon my candidacy with New Nigeria People’s Party.”

Meanwhile, the State NNPP chairman, Oginni Olaposi, on Sunday, warned the governor to stay clear of the Party in the State.

Oginni stressed, “It is unfortunate that the Governor has been duped by his clueless agents who are desperately looking for Dick, Tom and Harry to endorse his second term ambition. Ogun NNPP is Not For Sale!!!”.

He further advised Abiodun to look elsewhere to save himself “as a drowning man who is looking for every straw to hang on!”

“NNPP is too big for Dapo Abiodun to buy cheaply and fraudulently.

“A new Ogun State is possible with Our Candidate Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo and all our 26 Assembly Members.”