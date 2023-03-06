‘We Need To Change Danfos In Lagos’ – LP’s Rhodes-Vivour Reveals Plan If Elected

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party’s (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State for the March 11 polls, has disclosed that one of the many problems he has set his eyes on is the commercial “danfo buses” which have become an eyesore on Lagos roads.

The LP candidate who has emerged as one of the major contenders ahead of Saturday’s governorship polls, stated this while participating in a Menisms Podcast.

He opined that the danfo buses need to be replaced but the government doesn’t have to buy all of them.

According to him, a platform can be created for members of the public to create a pool of funds to purchase the buses and the ‘investors’ can get paid back on a monthly basis as the buses are put to use.

“We need to change all the danfos in Lagos State. We need about 70,000 danfos to replace them and the government doesn’t need to buy all of them.

“We can create a platform that’s selling seats on each of these buses and you can have ₦50k and you’re investing that, and every month the state pays you.

“With that, we’ve raised a pool of money that’s been able to help us buy all these buses and also create wealth for as many people as possible.”

The 39-year-old candidate will be looking to unseat the incumbent governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).