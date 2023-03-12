“We Won’t Vote APC Until They Pay Us For The Last Election” – Ikorodu Residents Protest (Video)

Some female residents of the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, have called out the All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing to pay them after voting for the party during the presidential election held on 25th February, 2023.

A video making rounds on social media captured the moment supporters voiced out their pain about pending payments for canvassing for votes during the February 25th election which APC lost to LP in the state.

This comes one week to the governorship election.

One of the supporters could be heard affirming that APC will not get their votes on March 18 during the governorship election.

READ ALSO: Lagos 2023: ‘Leaders Now Beg For Votes’, Says Apostle Johnson Suleiman

“We Ikorodu People came out in mass and we are the main reason why APC got so much vote and almost won Peter Obi in Lagos, But we have not been paid yet, we are not going to vote for APC on Saturday if we are not paid our owed money with immediate effect,” a resident stated.

Another protester, who spoke in Yoruba, said: “Ikorodu took first in the elections. He saw the most votes in Ikorodu, why did they not give the canvasser money?

“We don’t have good leaders in Ikorodu. We will not vote in Ikorodu, the canvasser will not come out unless we see our money.

“If we don’t see our money, canvasser will not canvass. He will stay inside, we will not vote. That is it, we must see our money.”

Watch video below: