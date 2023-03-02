‘Weeping May Tarry Till Night But Joy Cometh In The Morning,” PDP Tells Supporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has called for calm among its supporters despite the party’s defeat in Saturday’s presidential election.

Atiku of the PDP and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi came second and third respectively in the highly-contested battle. The parties have also rejected the outcome of the poll, asking for its cancellation.

Hours after Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the exercise, the PDP Campaign Council said it will challenge the victory.

“A clarion call on all Atiku’s supporters all over the world not to be perturbed. Weeping may tarry till night but joy cometh in the morning,” the spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council Dino Melaye said in a statement Wednesday. “This grave injustice shall not stand. The battle to retrieve our stolen mandate is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. We shall overcome.”