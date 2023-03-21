We’ll Resist Connivance To Alter Adamawa Guber Results For APC – Iyorchia Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has maintained that the alleged plot to alter the governorship election results in Adamawa State in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be resisted by all means.

Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, who raised the alarm while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, added that the will of the people of the State will not be allowed to be altered.

He also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resist any attempt to alter the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election, alleging that electoral officials have connived with APC chieftains and security agents to swindle the PDP out of its deserving electoral victory.

According to Ayu, the results gathered by PDP agents from all the polling units in the State show that the Party and its governorship candidate, Ahamdu Fintiri, won the election with 35,000 votes, adding that anything to the contrary will never be accepted.

His words: “From the results obtained by our party and independent observers directly from the polling units, the PDP recorded a sweeping victory in most of the states where the elections were held.

READ ALSO: 2023 Election: I Don’t Regret Running For Office – Funke Akindele

“Sadly, the announced results are not reflecting voter choices. Once more, the INEC has failed the integrity test. Its officials have connived with chieftains of the ruling APC and security agents to swindle the PDP out of its deserving electoral victories.

“Of particular note is the brazen plot by the APC and INEC to alter the results of the Adamawa state governorship election already won by the PDP candidate, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and give undeserving victory to the candidate of the APC. This is unacceptable. It is the rape of democracy, a frustration of the popular will. We will not accept such a travesty of justice.

“The ongoing brazen attempt to alter the electoral outcome in Adamawa state is particularly shocking. In spite of the manipulations — switching, doctoring, and altering of figures by the APC and INEC, after the final tabulation, our candidate still defeated the APC candidate with over 35,000 clear and undisputable votes. But INEC is hellbent on denying the PDP victory.

“The PDP cautions INEC not to invest in chaos by engaging in this nefarious act. We remind INEC that the people of Adamawa State already have the results of the election from all the Polling Units in the State.

“They are aware that the PDP candidate won with about 35,000 votes; and as such, they will never accept any fictitious electoral outcomes generated from INEC’s offices in Abuja.

“The people of Adamawa state have spoken loudly and clearly in re-electing Governor Fintiri. They are already agitating over the unwarranted delay by INEC in announcing him winner in line with the results obtained from the Polling Units. We say to INEC: Don’t invest in anarchy.”