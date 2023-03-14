We’re Endorsing Sanwo-Olu Because Of Unpleasant Comments By Labour Party – Accord Party

Owing to alleged bad comments posited from members of the Labour Party (LP), the leadership and candidates of Accord Party in Lagos State on Tuesday declared support for governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

With barely five days to the governorship and House of Assembly elections, chairman of the Party, Dele Oladeji, revealed at a press conference in Ikeja, Lagos, their decision to support Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its other candidates in Saturday’s elections

According to Oladeji, the party would have supported Labour Party’s (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, but for alleged unsavoury statements of some LP members, Peoples Gazette reported.

“We have made our choice to adopt a gubernatorial candidate – someone we believe, not by any sentiment or any other thing but from his precedence,” Oladeji said.

He added: “We are mobilizing our party’s members to vote where credibility is, and to vote where progress will be assured.

“We cannot allow our party members to vote for a person of tainted integrity. We are urging our party’s members not to vote in that space of Accord Party in Lagos State for governorship and House of Assembly. They should vote in the APC space for the governorship election, for the APC candidate, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and all other candidates. We are voting on the APC space on the ballot paper.”

The Accord chairman said Sanwo-Olu had shown responsiveness, sensitivity and immediate actions to duties, adding that all the Party’s structures and canvassers would work for the APC.

“We have pledged in our letter that we are mobilising all our party members and executives across Lagos State, as well as the voting public to cast their votes for and re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term,” he said.

The Party in Lagos, according to him, supported the presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi, in the February 25 presidential election, and that it would not support LP in the gubernatorial election because LP failed to respond to Accord’s overture.

Peter Obayuwana, a factional governorship candidate of Accord, in his remarks said he was stepping down to work for Sanwo-Olu in the interest of the Party and Lagos State.

“We want this state to move forward. That is why we are stepping down our ambition,” Obayuwana said.

Similarly, Accord’s candidate for Lagos Central Senatorial District, Samuel Adigun, said: “We know what Sanwo-Olu has done in infrastructure development and youth empowerment.

“It is commonsensical to allow him to consolidate what he has done.”